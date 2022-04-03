Two chicks, cat rescued from Janesville basement fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two chicks and a cat were rescued after a fire broke out in a Janesville home’s basement Sunday morning.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to Jefferson Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for report of a possible basement fire.

Once on scene, firefighters located the fire, and though a houseline was stretched, the fire was taken under control with a water can and did not expand to other parts of the house.

The animals were rescued from the house alive and given back to the owner, the fire department said. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a heating lamp. There were $500 in damages overall.

