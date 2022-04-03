Advertisement

Two chicks, cat rescued from Janesville basement fire

(MGN Online)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two chicks and a cat were rescued after a fire broke out in a Janesville home’s basement Sunday morning.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to Jefferson Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for report of a possible basement fire.

Once on scene, firefighters located the fire, and though a houseline was stretched, the fire was taken under control with a water can and did not expand to other parts of the house.

The animals were rescued from the house alive and given back to the owner, the fire department said. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a heating lamp. There were $500 in damages overall.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting
Unemployment rates increase demand for college students
Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion