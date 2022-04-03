Advertisement

Unemployment rates increase demand for college students

(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin college students and recent graduates are in high demand as state and national unemployment rates continue to drop.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire career services director Staci Heidtke says campus data shows job placement rates for graduates are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

A survey of graduates from UW-Eau Claire’s class of 2021 shows that 97.6% said they were either employed or continuing their education.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month reported that the state’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 2.9%.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports there are more than 138,000 job postings on the Job Center of Wisconsin website.

