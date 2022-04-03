UW Madison research lab developing bird flu vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials confirm a second case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in Wisconsin; this time, in a backyard flock in Rock Co. The virus is highly contagious and often fatal to birds. It also costs the poultry industry billions. But a research lab at the University of Wisconsin, Madison is working to stop the spread.

Professor Adel Talaat is leading his team in the development of a new vaccine; one that prevents flu spread among birds.

“If we stop the cycle in birds, we can protect humans from getting the avian flu,” he said.

Avian influenza is not only detrimental to poultry health but to the entire poultry industry. In March, a commercial farm in Jefferson Co. was forced to dispose of millions of infected chickens and eggs.

“We had to depopulate 3 million birds which can increase cost of birds and create a shortage of eggs,” Talaat said. “This can have a devastating effect on the economy, especially in a state like Wisconsin.”

Graduate student Mariah Riel is a researcher in Talaat’s lab. She says the virus’ impact may not be felt as strongly in the U.S., but in other countries it can be devastating.

“They don’t have the resources we have to control some of these diseases,” she said.

Avian influenza can mutate and kill poultry flocks and humans. This motivates the lab’s research on the current crisis and apply their findings to the bigger picture.

“Even being able to make something so tiny you can’t even see it but it has the potential to change lives and save billions of dollars, it feels grand actually,” Riel said. “It doesn’t feel like a small part if feels very fulfilling and very large scale.”

The Talaat lab is in the testing phase of the vaccine process. It will still be a couple years before the vaccine goes to market and the lab is looking for a commercial partner to make that happen.

The CDC says the virus is not cause for immediate public health concern and does not pose a food safety risk.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.