Wintry Mix Returns

Active Week Ahead
rain returns
rain returns(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds have returned as we brace for another very active week of weather. A developing low-pressure system heads our way tonight. This will over spread rain across the region. As temperatures fall into the 30s, rain will mix with snow at times. There could be some minor slushy accumulations up to an inch north and east of Madison. Elsewhere, no issues are expected.

The wet weather should wrap up around midday, but the clouds will linger the rest of the day with highs topping out in the middle 40s. Dirty high pressure settles in Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. This means some drier weather, but not a lot of sunshine. Lows will be around freezing with highs bouncing back to the lower 50s Tuesday.

Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with another good chance of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Rain chances continue Wednesday night into Thursday as colder air filters in. The system stalls out and moisture lingers into Thursday where rain will start to mix with snow at times.

Signs point for calmer weather late this week into next weekend. With the return of sunshine, there could be a bit of a patter change that supports warmer temperatures with highs pushing 60 degrees.

