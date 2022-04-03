Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Apr. 3, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department has taken a 22-year-old into custody following a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to police, the alleged suspect was taken into custody Saturday in Lafayette, Indiana. They are currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

The suspect was on the run after shooting and injuring two individuals on the 600 block of Vine Street in the Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Dells police said they are working with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.

