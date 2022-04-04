Advertisement

1 killed in Wood County house fire

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A person injured Monday morning as a result of a fire at home in the town of Saratoga has died.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. When crews arrived there was an active fire. One person was found inside the home. The victim later died of their injuries. The person’s name is expected to be released Tuesday, pending family notification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Saratoga Fire, Nekoosa Fire, Port Edwards Fire, Wisconsin Rapids Fire, Grand Rapids Fire, Nekoosa Police and Wood County Sheriff Rescue.

