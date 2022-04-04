2nd person dies after crash on Beltline near Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second passenger has died following a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night on the Beltline. The Monona Police Dept. revealed Monday morning that an adult passenger in the vehicle at the time died over the weekend.

The other adult passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the wreck, the police department reported last week. Neither individual’s name has been released at this time. The police department added that the Dane Co. Medical Examiner is still working to determine their cause of death.

The Monona Police Department had stated officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the eastbound Beltline at Monona Road. When officers arrived, they spotted Good Samaritans attempting life-saving efforts on two adult passengers in the vehicle. Officials later discovered that these Good Samaritans were nurses.

Police and Monona Fire/EMS stated that the passengers were experiencing cardiac arrest and took them to a hospital.

A child in the car was uninjured, police said.

Officials arrested the 66-year-old driver of the vehicle and accused him of his fifth OWI offense with a passenger under age 16 and for operating while revoked. There may be additional charges added, the department noted.

Monona PD Chief Brian Chaney Austin thanked the Good Samaritans who helped during the crash, as well as the officers, dispatchers, fire officials and EMS personnel who responded.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.