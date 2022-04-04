ATF: Federal indictments levied against four Dane Co. men

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Dane Co. men face federal indictments on weapons charges, with one of them also facing drug charges.

The trio of indictments, one of them covering two of the suspects, that were revealed Monday did not appear to be linked in any way other than by the day they were levied. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced the charges brought by federal prosecutors in a statement detail the accusations against them.

According to the agency, Sylvester Ray Gavins, Jr., is accused of having cocaine and heroin with the intent distribute it. He allegedly was caught with the drugs on March 26 and had a .40 caliber firearm and ammo with him at the time. The 31-year-old Gavins could face up to 20 years in prison for each of his drug charges along with up to 10 years if he is convicted on the firearm count. The ATF’s statement noted that because the weapons charge alleged he had that firearm in connection with drug trafficking, that charge would carry a mandatory-minimum of five years.

Two 26-year-old men from Oregon were included in the indictment. Alexander Jefferson-Cooper and Zendel Rolack are both charged with being felons in possession of firearms. The ATF alleges Jefferson-Cooper had a Walther firearm from Sept. 7 through Oct. 5, 2021, while Rolack is accused of having his weapons on Oct. 5 only. In addition to a Whitmer handgun, he also allegedly had a Smith and Wesson revolver and a Cobra handgun. They would each face 10 years in federal prison, if convicted.

Additionally, a 29-year-old DeForest man faces his own felon in possession of a firearm charge. Raymond Poore allegedly had a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition on Nov. 18, 2021. Like Jefferson-Cooper and Rolack, he would face up to 10 years in prison.

