Body of missing Middleton hiker found

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was found Sunday.(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Falls in Iron County was found Sunday.

The body of Kelsey A. Musgrove MD was found in an area near the Potato River Falls around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Musgrove was declared missing on March 30 after family and friends had last received contact from Musgrove on March 26.

On March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office began an extensive ground, air and water search, with the help of approximately 25 external agencies across Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, but Iron County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected at this time.

