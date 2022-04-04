Advertisement

Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he’s used to the windy conditions he’ll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He’s also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

