Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he’s used to the windy conditions he’ll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He’s also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

