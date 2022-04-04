COVID-19 cases for all of March was just over January’s daily average

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final tally for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin last month shows just how far the tallies fell since the Omicron surge gripped the state at the beginning of the year. In March, the total case count tallied for the entire month was just over a thousand positive tests more than January’s daily average.

In that first month of the year, Dept. of Health Services reported 327,101 cases, which translates to approximately 10,552 per day. Just two months later that monthly figure had plummeted to 11,603 cases, putting the daily average for March at a little bit over 374 per day, the agency’s dashboard indicated.

Month Total Cases per Day January 327,101 10,552 March 11,602 374

The daily average for cases has ticked up since March gave way to April. Ever since the seven-day rolling average bottomed out at 317 cases per day (the lowest since last summer) on March 27, it has slowly crept its way back up, increasing each day, to reach 396 cases per day over the preceding week.

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths took a sharp turn in April, following a month during which it had remained between eight and ten cases per day for nearly the entire month. Over the weekend, according to DHS’ dashboard, that streak was snapped, with the average collapsing to three per day.

Looking back at last month, the total number of deaths dropped significantly, as well, compared to January -- just not as sharply. The 141 deaths reported in March was just over a tenth of the 1,230 total found in January, DHS’ figures show.

In all, the state has now registered 12,799 total deaths since the pandemic began.

