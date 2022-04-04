Advertisement

Donation helps cover costs of new Dane Co. K-9, handler training

A donation given to Dane County K9 will help the sheriff's office fund a new K-9 officer and...
A donation given to Dane County K9 will help the sheriff's office fund a new K-9 officer and training for a handler.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new donation will help cover the costs of a new canine and training of a handler for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Dane County K9, Inc., a nonprofit that funds the agency’s K-9 unit, held a news conference Monday afternoon at the Ferris Center to accept the donation.

Prior to Dane County K9 being founded as a nonprofit, Co-donor Chris Carlson K-9 explains handlers paid out of pocket to buy a new canine and train their partners.

“When you see the officers out with their dogs, it’s largely privately funded, and a lot of the officers chip in a lot of their own money also for the care of the dogs,” Carlson said.

A new K-9 typically costs between $10,000 to $12,000, according to Dane County K9′s website. The nonprofit also noted that training for a new handler can cost between $5,000 to $7,000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Officials identify man killed in shooting outside Dane Co. Jail
COVID-19 cases for all of March was just over January’s daily average
Image depicting traffic cones
WIS 69 construction set to begin between Paoli and Verona
Vehicle fire on the Madison Beltline
Eastbound Madison Beltline lanes at I-39/90 reopen after vehicle fire