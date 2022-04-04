Donation helps cover costs of new Dane Co. K-9, handler training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new donation will help cover the costs of a new canine and training of a handler for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Dane County K9, Inc., a nonprofit that funds the agency’s K-9 unit, held a news conference Monday afternoon at the Ferris Center to accept the donation.

Prior to Dane County K9 being founded as a nonprofit, Co-donor Chris Carlson K-9 explains handlers paid out of pocket to buy a new canine and train their partners.

“When you see the officers out with their dogs, it’s largely privately funded, and a lot of the officers chip in a lot of their own money also for the care of the dogs,” Carlson said.

A new K-9 typically costs between $10,000 to $12,000, according to Dane County K9′s website. The nonprofit also noted that training for a new handler can cost between $5,000 to $7,000.

