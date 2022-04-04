Advertisement

Eastbound Madison Beltline lanes at I-39/90 reopen after vehicle fire

Vehicle fire on the Madison Beltline
Vehicle fire on the Madison Beltline(Chris Everson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at I-39/90 is reopen Monday afternoon following a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

The Madison Police Department responded to the fire that occurred around 11:50 a.m. near McFarland, according to a WisDOT alert.

The two left lanes on the Madison Beltline eastbound at I-39/90 was shut down.

WisDOT stated around 12:45 p.m. that the scene had been cleared.

