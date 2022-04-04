Advertisement

Officials respond to hazmat situation, death investigation in Monona

Monona crews investigate a hazmat situation/death investigation.
Monona crews investigate a hazmat situation/death investigation.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monona apartment complex was evacuated Monday afternoon after officials investigating the death of a person inside discovered a possible hazardous substance.

The Monona Police Department and Fire Department responded around 3 p.m. to the apartment complex on the 300 block of Owen Road. The complex was evacuated due to hazmat situation safety protocols, the Monona Police Department stated in an alert.

Crews will determine when people can reenter the building.

The police department noted the death is not considered suspicious. The agency will update residents when the scene is clear.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

