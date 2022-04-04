Forward Madison earn a tough point on the road; prepare for their home opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is looking for a fresh start after a disappointing 9th place finish last season. They’re hoping their new head coach can shake things up.

“The reputation of the club is well-known within US soccer circles. Everyone that I spoke to before I came here and committed to coming here told me about the energy of the home stadium and how the club try to do things the right way,” said new head coach and technical director Matt Glaeser. “It’s very well-respected and well-known, especially in USL League One,”

Glaesar comes to Madison from Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship. He spent one season there as an assistant coach. Before that, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach with Real Salt Lake and the Real Monarchs. He also played professionally and collegiately as a goalkeeper.

Glaeser is hoping to instill his approach to the game to a group of players he believes are hungry for wins.

“The guys are willing to do what we have asked them to do. The guys are working hard. They get along well for a group of guys that are new, that come from all over the planet,” he said.

Glaeser says one stand-out player who he is expecting a lot from this season is captain Mitch Asmond. Asmond is 28-year-old defender from Australia.

“I can see his quality, I can see his composure, I can see he’s played at some higher levels and he’s a big voice, a big presence. He’s a big nasty center back so we are really happy to have Mitch,” said Glaeser.

The Flamingos played in their first match of the new season over the weekend, playing to a 1-1 draw against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. A 95th minute equalizing goal from Nazeem Bartman rescued a point.

Now the team is getting ready for their home opener this Saturday at Breese Stevens Field. Glaeser says the supporters will play a key role in the team’s success.

“I’m expecting to see a loud vibrant environment. I’m expecting to see energy that feeds from the fans into our group on the field and I’m expecting a result for us,” said Glaeser.

Forward Madison FC takes on Union Omaha in their home opener on Saturday, April 9th. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.