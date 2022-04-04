Gas prices fall nearly 10 cents in Madison last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report on gas prices nationwide finds a little bit of relief for Madison drivers. On Monday, GasBuddy reported the cost of a gallon of gas fell 9.6 cents in the past week.

However, while a dime drop is nothing to sneeze at, the decline still leaves drivers paying 15.4 cents per gallon more than they were last month and 1.15 more than last year. GasBuddy’s report also showed a wide swing in prices across Madison, with some residents paying up to $4.29 per gallon, while others only had to shell out $3.39/cents.

That low matched the cheapest fuel found across the state. However, in some portions of Wisconsin, drivers were paying as much as $4.64/gallon. Appleton saw its prices plummet further than in the state capital, slipping just over 15 cents to $3.73 per gallon, while Milwaukee’s prices only fell around six cents to $3.29 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan credited the change to rising COVID-19 cases in China, resulting in restrictions on movement that helped curb demand, as well as President Joe Biden opting to release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. He explained that those factors combined drove prices down and predicted they could go even lower.

“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower,” he said.

Nationwide, the average cost for gas slipped over a nickel and currently sits at $4.17 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, it compiles its numbers based on the prices found at approximately 150,000 gas stations across the country.

