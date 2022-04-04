More Wet Weather

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Calmer weather returns tonight, but don’t expect much in the way of clearing. Overnight lows will be around the freezing mark. Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies through midday with thicker clouds moving in by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Rain will also start to overspread the area by the evening and become widespread during the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and storms likely Thursday, although the best coverage will be early and late in the day. Colder temperatures will eventually move in Thursday night and Friday as additional moisture moves in. With highs by Friday only into the 30s, rain will mix and perhaps change over to all snow. At this point, no accumulation is expected.

A pattern change may move in for the weekend. While clouds will be slow to move out, temperatures will start to rebound. Highs on Saturday in the 40s turn to 50s on Sunday and 60s by Monday with isolated shower chances.

