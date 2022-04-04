Name released of Brodhead man killed in Green Co. crash

TOWN OF ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 25-year-old Brodhead man who died after his vehicle and a freightliner truck collided amid the slush-covered roads during Thursday morning’s commute, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported Jacob Riley was the man who died in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 104, north of County Highway A, in the Town of Albany.

Deputies had responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. that morning. Through their investigation, they found that Riley’s SUV was driving northbound on the highway when it lost control due to the slick road conditions. The SUV crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided with the freightliner that was driving southbound.

When deputies arrived, they noted the commercial truck was blocking the entire roadway and an SUV was on the east side of the road.

Deputies stated they attempted life saving measures on the driver of the SUV immediately upon arriving.

Authorities say Riley was given life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The 62-year-old driver of the freightliner, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials continued, saying the commercial freightliner received moderate damage and the SUV received severe damage. Both vehicles stopped on the highway and were eventually towed from the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted at the scene, including Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Albany Fire Department and Brodhead Fire Department.

Green County Sheriff’s Office added that this was the second fatal crash of the year for the county.

