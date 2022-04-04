Advertisement

New interim chancellor named at UW-Whitewater

UW Whitewater campus
UW Whitewater campus(WMTV-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has a new interim chancellor.

UW-Whitewater Provost John Chenoweth will take over the position from Jim Henderson, who resigned unexpectedly on Monday.

Henderson had been interim chancellor since July 1, following the resignation of Chancellor Dwight Watson due to health reasons.

Chenoweth was named provost on July 1. He previously served as dean of business and economics.

Higher education officials say an update on the search for a permanent chancellor at the school is expected later this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office gets funds for new K-9 officer
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office gets funds for new K-9 officer
(FILE)
Union workers on strike at Sheboygan manufacturing company
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths
Monona crews investigate a hazmat situation/death investigation.
Officials respond to hazmat situation, death investigation in Monona