Advertisement

No Wake Zone declared along Rock River

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of the Rock River reached the point that authorities are warning boaters to slow down and make sure they are not leaving a wake.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, a slow-no-wake restriction zone has been set up between Indianford Dam and the W B R T Townline Road Bridge.

Deputies will be placing signs at all public access points that fall along that stretch.

Sheriff Troy Knudson explained that the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge, in Afton, the river along that route has reached 6.57 feet and Rock Co. law requires a slow-no-wake zone is declared any time it surpasses 6.57 feet.

Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on April 4, 2022.
Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on April 4, 2022.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Gas prices fall nearly 10 cents in Madison last week
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Alerts
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Alerts
We have more rain in the forecast this week. Sunshine returns for the weekend.
Occasional Rain This Week