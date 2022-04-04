No Wake Zone declared along Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of the Rock River reached the point that authorities are warning boaters to slow down and make sure they are not leaving a wake.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, a slow-no-wake restriction zone has been set up between Indianford Dam and the W B R T Townline Road Bridge.

Deputies will be placing signs at all public access points that fall along that stretch.

Sheriff Troy Knudson explained that the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge, in Afton, the river along that route has reached 6.57 feet and Rock Co. law requires a slow-no-wake zone is declared any time it surpasses 6.57 feet.

Slow-No-Wake Zone declared on Rock River, on April 4, 2022. (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

