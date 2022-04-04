Advertisement

Occasional Rain This Week

Milder temperatures are expected
Low pressure is moving across the state early today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is moving across the state early today. It is keeping clouds around but most of the showers are exiting to the northeast. Breezing conditions early this morning will give way to diminishing wind through the midday. Temperatures will be a little on the cool side by seasonal standards. High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 40s.

We have more rain in the forecast this week. Sunshine returns for the weekend.
We have more rain coming up through the week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. There are chances of rain each day between now and Friday. The best chances of rain this week will be Tuesday night and again Thursday. By the weekend, high pressure will build in and plenty of sun is expected both Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday highs will be nearing the 60 degree mark.

Today: Cloudy. High: 47. Wind: Bec. NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31. Wind: Bec. SE 5.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 52.

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 56.

