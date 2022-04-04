Officials identify man killed in shooting outside Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the Fitchburg man killed in a shooting last week outside of the Dane County Jail.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Monday that 32-year-old Dwayne Collins, Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital on March 30.

The medical examiner’s office determined Collins died as a result of homicidal firearm-related trauma. An autopsy was completed on Friday.

The Madison Police Department and medical examiner’s office continue to investigate this death.

Madison PD stated last week that the man was walking down the 200 block of Carroll Street and was shot multiple times. Officials were able to provide aid to the victim almost immediately after the shooting occurred and then took him to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A woman who said her son was the victim of the shooting said it occurred after his release from the Dane County Jail. Loved ones had met outside the jail Friday evening to honor Collins’ life with balloons and candles.

Two men were arrested last week in connection to the alleged homicide. Police arrested both men within 30 minutes after the shooting and were initially taken into custody as persons of interest on probation holds. Officers said they continued to gather evidence until charges could be confirmed.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes described the shooting as “very brazen” Wednesday in a news conference, adding that he found it concerning that someone would do this between the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the police department.

