Reedsburg family welcomes home stolen puppy

Julie Knudson hugs Maybel after picking up the puppy, which had been stolen in an armed robbery.
Julie Knudson hugs Maybel after picking up the puppy, which had been stolen in an armed robbery.(The Knudson Family)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - With a whole lot of love and hugs, a Reedsburg family welcomed home their Cavapoo puppy over the weekend.

Owner Kraig Knudson says he and his wife Julie picked up Maybel in downtown Chicago on Saturday night. Maybel was stolen in an armed robbery in Lake Delton back on March 23.

Missing Lake Delton 16-month-old cavapoo
Missing Lake Delton 16-month-old cavapoo(Lake Delton Police Department)

According to the Lake Delton Police Lieutenant William Laughlin, the person with the dog contacted the owners directly.

Knudson says they worked with Lake Delton Police after receiving the tip

Lake Delton Police say they are still looking for the suspects. There remains an active investigation into their whereabouts and the other armed robberies from March 23.

