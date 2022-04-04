Six teens accused of stealing car, losing control on Madison Beltline onramp

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six teenagers are accused of stealing a car Saturday morning from a Madison home, losing control of it and crashing on a Madison Beltline onramp.

The Madison Police Department stated Monday that officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail for a man who said someone broke into his home overnight and stole his car.

Dispatchers received a call three hours later about a vehicle that lost control on the Madison Beltline and went off the road onto the eastbound South Gammon Road onramp. Police noted this was the same vehicle stolen from the far west side home.

MPD continued, saying officers spotted teens running away from the scene and most of them were taken into custody. A 14-year-old boy was eventually taken into custody at West Towne Mall.

A 16-year-old girl allegedly admitted to officers that she was the driver of the vehicle and caused the crash. Police say the girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old juvenile were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Police note a 16-year-old boy had a BB gun on him at the time of his arrest and say he was later released to an adult.

The other two individuals involved were a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy.

MPD did not specify what the teens were charged with individually, but reported that charges range from burglary to operating a motor vehicle without consent.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.