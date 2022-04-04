Advertisement

Six teens accused of stealing car, losing control on Madison Beltline onramp

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six teenagers are accused of stealing a car Saturday morning from a Madison home, losing control of it and crashing on a Madison Beltline onramp.

The Madison Police Department stated Monday that officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail for a man who said someone broke into his home overnight and stole his car.

Dispatchers received a call three hours later about a vehicle that lost control on the Madison Beltline and went off the road onto the eastbound South Gammon Road onramp. Police noted this was the same vehicle stolen from the far west side home.

MPD continued, saying officers spotted teens running away from the scene and most of them were taken into custody. A 14-year-old boy was eventually taken into custody at West Towne Mall.

A 16-year-old girl allegedly admitted to officers that she was the driver of the vehicle and caused the crash. Police say the girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old juvenile were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Police note a 16-year-old boy had a BB gun on him at the time of his arrest and say he was later released to an adult.

The other two individuals involved were a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy.

MPD did not specify what the teens were charged with individually, but reported that charges range from burglary to operating a motor vehicle without consent.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

(FILE)
Union workers on strike at Sheboygan manufacturing company
UW Whitewater campus
New interim chancellor named at UW-Whitewater
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths
Monona crews investigate a hazmat situation/death investigation.
Officials respond to hazmat situation, death investigation in Monona
Name released of Brodhead man killed in Green Co. crash