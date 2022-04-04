Union workers on strike at Sheboygan manufacturing company

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — More than 265 union workers at a manufacturing company in Sheboygan went on strike after the two sides failed to a agree on a labor contract that expired Friday.

United Auto Workers Local 1472 members began picketing Monday at Vollrath Co., which specializes in design, engineering and manufacturing for foodservice and custom and specialty products.

The union says the initial five-year contract proposal from Vollrath was rejected by 74% of UAW Local 1472 members.

The workers cite wages and the equitable elimination of tiers as primary complaints.

The company says it’s willing to negotiate a contract that “provides the basis for continued long-term employment for its valued union workers as well as a viable future for the company.”

