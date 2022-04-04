WIS 69 construction set to begin between Paoli and Verona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers will need to plan ahead as construction begins Tuesday on a $17.3 million project to make improvements from WIS 69 in Paoli to US 18/151 near Verona.

WisDOT listed improvements that will be implemented through the project, including widening WIS 69 to include 12-foot lanes each way with 8-foot shoulders.

Crews will also realign sections of WIS 69 to improve sight lines and widen the WIS 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.

WIS 69 will be closed to traffic between Paoli and Verona. Business owners in Paoli say they are meeting with the WisDOT on Wednesday for an in-depth look at the roundabout construction plan, as the project will clog up central roadways into the town during the time of year when business spikes.

Drivers will need to follow a signed detour route to WIS 92, WIS 78 and US 18/151. Local residents and businesses will maintain their access to the roads.

The agency expects the project to be finished by late October.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.