Wisconsin DOJ takes action against extended vehicle warranty telemarketer

Do Not Call lists
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims a company based in New Jersey is responsible for hundreds of thousands of telemarketing calls pitching extended vehicle warranties.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday the DOJ filed a civil enforcement action against NCWC Inc. According to the complaint, the company pitched extended vehicle warranty plans without registering as a telephone solicitor in Wisconsin and illegally made calls to people who registered their numbers with a Do Not Call list.

The complaint further claims NCWC entered agreements with 42 other companies to sell extended warranties administered by Palmer Administrative Services, which operates out of the same office as NCWC. The civil enforcement action claims those vendors may be responsible for hundreds of thousands more phone calls but were acting as NCWC’s agents so NCWC should be held liable for their calls that violated the Do Not Call list.

According to the Better Business Bureau, NCWC says it hasn’t owned or operated a call center since May of 2017 but that numerous companies refer to themselves as “Dealer Services” in NCWC’s name.

