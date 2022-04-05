Advertisement

Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz.(Ross D. Franklin | AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher Pedro Severino released a statement Tuesday morning, reacting to his 80-day suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug policy. In it, he wrote that a medication he was taking in an effort to start a family turned out to be a banned by the league.

“I have been tested over 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue,” he wrote. “In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake.”

His statement came minutes after MLB announced he would be suspended without pay for testing positive for Clomiphene, which it considers a performance-enhancing substance. The violation of the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program mandates the nearly half-season penalty.

The Major League Baseball Players Association tweeted Severino’s statement, in which the new Brewers catcher explained that he and his wife began trying to have a baby since late 2020. After last season ended and they went back to the Dominican Republic, the couple went to multiple doctors to see why they could not conceive. One of those doctors, according to Severino, prescribed the Clomiphene as a way to treat infertility and his statement indicates that he did not know what it was at the time.

Severino added that he does not plan to appeal the suspension, which starts on Opening Day, saying he accepts responsibility for taking the medication.

“With that said, I want to apologize to the Milwaukee Brewers organization, the staff, my teammates and our fans for letting you down,” he continued. “I hope you guys can accept me back in July and we can have a great second half.”

In its own statement Tuesday, the Brewers, who signed Severino as a free agent over the offseason, indicated he would be welcomed back once the suspension in over.

The team did also express its full support for the league’s performance enhancing drug policy as well as MLB’s “efforts to erase performance-enhancing drugs from the game.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

prescription drugs
Listening sessions held on opioid epidemic in Wisconsin
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Wisconsin Republicans wrestle over candidate endorsements
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Milwaukee race pits acting mayor against conservative
court gavel
Wisconsin appeals court race takes partisan turn