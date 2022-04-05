Advertisement

Dane County Emergency Management reminds people to prepare for severe weather

Preparedness is key to safety during severe weather season
By Marcus Aarsvold
Apr. 5, 2022
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tornado can hit in an instant and Dane County Emergency Management wants people to check the forecast, find the closest shelter and know their location before they need to call 9-1-1.

“It was out of the blue,” Stoughton farmer Callie Amera said. “We thought it was just a normal thunderstorm and then all of a sudden you have windows crashing and everything else.”

Amera said they lost power before the tornado destroyed several farm buildings and equipment on March 5.

”Luckily we’re all okay,” Callie’s husband and farmer James Amera said. “But you can’t pick up a building and run away. You’re just going to have to deal with whatever comes at you.”

Dane County Emergency Management protection planner J. McLellan said being 100% prepared is not possible, but planning ahead helps you react quicker in emergency situations.

”So it’s not a matter of, ‘I am prepared or I’m not.’ It’s a matter of being more prepared or less prepared.”

”There’s no way to look at somebody’s condition or what resulted from severe weather and say, ‘They should’ve done this.’ There’s just no way to do that,” McLellan said. “There’s no standard way you must do x, y and z. What you need to do is pay attention to your surroundings and think about and have this be more present in your mind to adjust your behaviors to pay attention. What could I do to make myself safer?”

He recommends people headed to their basements bring a pair of shoes with them. If there is severe damage after the weather hits, then people have shoes to walk around debris.

James was glad he wasn’t outside during the storm.

”I could’ve been out mixing feed or something,” he said. “I would’ve never known it’s coming. It could’ve been a lot worse.”

James and Callie recommend people read the fine print of their insurance policies to see what sort of storm damage is fully covered.

Dane County Emergency Management asked that people report their storm damage and clean-up expenses to the City of Stoughton. If submitted, the city can apply for financial disaster assistance.

