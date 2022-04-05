Detectives still working to identify motive in killing outside Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the alleged killing of a man walking out of the Dane County Jail last week, according to a spokesperson from the Madison Police Department.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday indicates another vehicle appeared to be involved leading up to the fatal shooting. A detective reviewing camera footage of the suspect vehicle, described as a blue Ford Explorer, noted that a second vehicle appeared to be coordinating its movements with the SUV about 40 minutes before the shooting, according to the complaint.

The detective states that that the other vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Impala, was “appearing to be an accomplice” by performing surveillance to the jail ahead of the victim’s release. Both vehicles circled the jail and parked in the 100 block of South Carroll Street before the shooting.

The complaint did not indicate who may have been behind the wheel of the Impala. MPD Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told NBC15 Monday night that it is too early to determine the Impala’s involvement. MPD reports so far have only mentioned 20-year-old Demone Cummins, who jumped out of the passenger side door of the Explorer before allegedly shooting the victim, and 25-year-old Amond Galtney as suspects in the case.

“We are continuing to look for people who may be witnesses or persons of interest, but it is too early to say definitively if anyone else is involved,” Fryer stated. “We encourage anyone to come forward with any information they may have regarding this crime.”

According to the complaint, a Madison Police Department officer stated that he was sitting in his office at 5 p.m. March 30 inside the City-County Building when he heard loud gunfire, which he believed sounded like it came from an automatic weapon. He then looked out his window and saw a blue SUV driving southbound on Carroll and turn quickly on West Wilson Street.

Surveillance footage revealed the alleged shooter was seen getting out of the passenger side door of the SUV, firing multiple rounds at the victim which also hit the wall of the jail building, then fleeing the scene.

After the shooting, the complaint says the Impala was seen on multiple cameras fleeing the area and was last seen on the John Nolen Drive and Broom Street camera before heading outbound on John Nolen. Fryer said that this vehicle has since been located and is being processed by police.

One officer arrived at the scene before the call for a weapons offense was reported and saw the victim’s mother standing over the man’s body. The officer stated that the victim, identified by the medical examiner on Monday as 32-year-old Dwayne Collins, Jr., was not moving and had severe head or neck trauma. The officer was alone and said he decided to secure the scene in case the suspects who shot the man came back, the complaint states.

Officials performed medical aid on the victim and he was eventually taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital. Medical staff pronounced the victim dead at 5:35 p.m., the complaint cites one officer saying.

An autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office states that the victim received three to four non-survivable gunshot wounds.

The complaint continues, saying one officer brought the victim’s mother into the police station so that she could give officers more information on what had happened. She told officers that her son was arrested that Monday after an alleged domestic incident. She said her son appeared in court, which was livestreamed and public, for his initial appearance and was given a signature bond. She drove to the City-County Building to pick him up after her son had been released and spotted an SUV pull up on Carroll Street. She then saw the shooting happen, according to the complaint.

Over a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to the complaint. Officials determined the gun used had a “selector switch” which is used to make a semiautomatic weapon capable as firing as a fully automatic weapon.

Capture of homicide suspects

Following the shooting, officers observed a blue Ford Explorer and started to follow it due to its proximity to the crime scene. Police say the vehicle was driving normally but eventually began speeding, drove through a stop sign and cut off several other vehicles.

MPD then attempted a traffic stop with the SUV and claimed it led them on a chase on North Wingra Drive to Fish Hatchery Road. The complaint alleges that the vehicle drove through a red light on Fish Hatchery Road and against traffic, nearly hitting multiple vehicles as it continued driving in the area toward Badger Road. Authorities discovered later that the suspect vehicle did hit another car. Police eventually lost sight of the SUV.

According to the complaint, police saw a citizen pointing down the road and it seemed to officers that they were pointing them in the direction of the suspect vehicle. Police determined that the vehicle was ditched on Frontage Road near an Alliant Energy Center parking lot.

Police found the first suspect, Amond Galtney, in the parking lot and he immediately complied with officer requests. He was detained.

Police tracked the second suspect, Demone Cummins, using a Monona Police Department K-9. Police were led to two storage buildings and found the suspect with his hands up. He was also taken into custody and searched, which resulted in officers finding a bag with 4 grams of heroin inside.

The complaint states that when taken in for interviews, Cummins allegedly admitted to fleeing the vehicle and to having drugs on him.

Officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Badger Road in Madison for a report of a firearm that was found. An officer located a black pistol with a mounted laser and extended magazine lying near a driveway. Home surveillance footage in the area showed a blue Ford Explorer, which was similar to the one at the scene of the homicide, with its window rolled down about an hour earlier and a black object was thrown out of the vehicle, which detectives determined was likely the gun.

Cummins appears in court Tuesday

The release of the complaint comes as Cummins appeared in court Tuesday for his initial appearance.

A judge set a $1 million cash bond for him. Cummins faces the charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory minimum life sentence, if convicted.

In jail calls cited in the criminal complaint, Cummins is quoted saying to a woman, “All I’m praying is I just don’t get life.”

He is set to appear in court again on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Galtney is accused of being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide and attempting to flee or elude an officer. Court records for Galtney have not been entered yet and it is unknown when he will appear in court.

