Madison art studio holds benefit painting night for Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison art studio hosted a “Paint it Forward” fundraiser Monday night to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Wine and Design held the two-hour experience to raise money to provide emergency assistance.

Participants were lead step-by-step to paint a Ukrainian landscape. The event was offered virtually and in person.

Heather Reed said it was important the company held the event to show their support in any way they could.

“Even if we are not from that region we all are human beings and mothers and it gives us a reason to help out,” Reed said.

Reed explained that she partnered with other women-run businesses to hold the event as well, which include J Vod Photography and Macarons Boutique by Sim.

All of the profits will go toward the bStrong campaign in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission.

