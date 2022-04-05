Advertisement

MPD: Machete-wielding man threatens Madison auto shop workers

Two officers were injured trying to arrest him.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani and Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees of a Madison auto shop retreated into the garage to call 911 after a 34-year-old man walked into the store Monday, laid a machete on the counter, and threated to kill them, the Madison Police Dept. stated.

Two officers were injured while trying to detain the suspect, who was identified as Modou Bah, but neither of them needed to go to the hospital, MPD’s report added.

Officers had been called to the Goodyear Auto Service, located at 3773 E. Washington Ave., around 1:45 p.m. after Bah allegedly came into the store with the 22-inch machete. When they arrived, Bah reported began shouting at officers and demanding they shoot him.

After a struggle, officers were able to take Bah into custody, MPD continued, noting that investigators were able to find the blade nearby.

Bah has since been booked into Dane Co. jail on a single count of resisting arrest, four counts of disorderly conduct while armed, and nine bail jumping counts. MPD’s report also pointed out the bail jumping allegations stretch to cases as far back as March 2020.

