Man visits every courthouse in Texas before moving to Wisconsin

Texas (KWTX) - A man who vowed to visit every courthouse in Texas before he moved back to his home state of Wisconsin says some of his favorite courthouses were in Central Texas.

Cody Esser, of Wisconsin, says he’s currently working on visiting every single courthouse in the United States after accomplishing his previous goal of traveling to every courthouse in the State of Texas.

“Forget traveling the world,” said Esser. “You could spend your whole lifetime traveling within Texas and just scratch the surface.”

Esser works fulltime as a faculty member for an online college, however, in his spare time he runs a travel blog called “The Impulsive Traveler Guy”.

“This is pretty much just weekend stuff,” said Esser.

One of his impulses was to visit all of Texas’ 254 county courthouses before he and his wife moved from Austin back to his home state of Wisconsin in February of 2020.

”Before I wanted to move back to Wisconsin, I wanted to see every inch of Texas, I actually wanted to go and see all 254 counties, all 95 state parks and every place that ZZ Top sung about,” said Esser.

However, Esser didn’t have time to do it all so he abbreviated his Lone Star bucket list to just the courthouses.

“The courthouse is very standard, not every county has a great big readable sign, but they all have a courthouse,” said Esser. “And I was able to complete that in 52 days.”

Some of the courthouses that ended up topping his list were in Central Texas including the McLennan County Courthouse--for its grandeur--and the county he got married in.

“Ya, Bell stood out to me,” said Esser who got married in Salado.

Believe it or not, Esser is not a courthouse fanatic.

He says it’s about the journey as much as the destination, so he blogged about his favorite stops along the way from the Oscar Store in Temple, to Thorndale’s Meat Market, to Slovacek’s in West.

”What is that exit, 353? I always remember it, it’s burned in my mind,” said Esser.

Now he’s burning for more adventure.

Next on his list is to visit all the courthouses in America, which he estimated could take him ten to 15 years.

“We have so many great things in this country, and I can do it for pretty cheap in my Ford Focus,” said Esser who sleeps in his car during trips.

So far he’s made it to 684 courthouses in the U.S.

Prior to visiting all the courthouses in Texas, Esser visited every Buc-ee’s in Texas back in 2018.

