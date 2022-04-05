Advertisement

Milwaukee race pits acting mayor against conservative

Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee voters will be electing the city’s first new mayor in nearly 20 years on Tuesday.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Common Council president who won the seven-person primary by 20 points, faces former Alderman Bob Donovan.

The race in the Democratic stronghold is officially nonpartisan, but Johnson, a Democrat, is widely considered to be the heavy favorite against the conservative Donovan.

The winner will fill the remaining two years of the term left open after Tom Barrett resigned in December to become the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.

