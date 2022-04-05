Advertisement

Monthly outdoor siren testing returns for Rock Co.

(KYTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monthly outdoor siren testing resumes Wednesday for Rock County, the sheriff’s office reminded citizens Tuesday.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that testing will be conducted at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. It will continue on the first Wednesday of each month through October.

Sirens will ring out for around one to three minutes and are only intended to be heard outdoors, officials noted.

In the event of an actual tornado warning, the agency told residents that the siren will sound for around five minutes to direct people outside to seek shelter and turn on weather alerts.

Residents should not call the Rock Co. 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information. Instead, they should tune into local broadcast stations, NOAA weather radios or other emergency notifications.

Anyone who notices a siren in their area isn’t working should call the sheriff’s office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

If there is an actual threat of severe weather on the day of the test, siren testing will be postponed until the following Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
The name of the victim is being withheld as to notify the family first.
Mauston man killed in car crash
Wind and hail can cause a variety of property damage and pose a threat to life.
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms
MPD: Machete-wielding man threatens Madison auto shop workers