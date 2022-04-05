Monthly outdoor siren testing returns for Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monthly outdoor siren testing resumes Wednesday for Rock County, the sheriff’s office reminded citizens Tuesday.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that testing will be conducted at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. It will continue on the first Wednesday of each month through October.

Sirens will ring out for around one to three minutes and are only intended to be heard outdoors, officials noted.

In the event of an actual tornado warning, the agency told residents that the siren will sound for around five minutes to direct people outside to seek shelter and turn on weather alerts.

Residents should not call the Rock Co. 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information. Instead, they should tune into local broadcast stations, NOAA weather radios or other emergency notifications.

Anyone who notices a siren in their area isn’t working should call the sheriff’s office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

If there is an actual threat of severe weather on the day of the test, siren testing will be postponed until the following Wednesday.

