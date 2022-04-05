Occasional Rain This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another area of low pressure will move through the region over the next several days. This is a slow-moving system which will bring periods of rain and a little snow between now and Friday. Once it moves away, sunshine and milder conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Breezy conditions are expected at times over the next few days as the low strengthens.

More rain coming up over the next several days. (wmtv)

Temperatures will be a little milder today and tomorrow with highs expected to be near averages in the lower 50s. By the weekend, high pressure will build in and plenty of sun is expected both Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday highs will be nearing the 60 degree mark in some spots.

Today: Cloudy with a chance of showers late. High: 52. Wind: Bec. SE 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 40. Wind: SE 5-15.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 52.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. High: 42.

