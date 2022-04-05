Solar array powering City of Madison, MMSD now operational

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A solar array that provides energy to the City of Madison and Madison Metropolitan School District is now fully operational, Madison Gas and Electric announced Monday.

The eight-megawatt array in southeast Madison, named Hermsdorf Solar Fields, holds almost 30,000 solar panels. The City uses five megawatts of the energy, while MMSD is served by three.

MGE Chairman Jeff Keebler thanked the city and MMSD for their partnership on the project.

“We are excited to have this solar array in service, providing carbon-free, cost-effective electricity as we continue to grow our use of renewable energy and move toward net-zero carbon electricity by 2050,” Keebler said.

MG&E explained that the electricity generated by this array is expected to increase renewable energy use by the City of Madison operations by almost 20% and by almost 16% for MMSD.

Officials broke ground on the project last July.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.