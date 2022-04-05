Advertisement

TSA stops gun at Madison airport

(Transportation Security Administration)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a handgun from making its way onto a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in a traveler’s carry-on bag during a routine X-ray screening around 5 a.m. TSA officials immediately reported the weapon to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

TSA officials said the firearm was loaded, and added the passenger — a Wonewoc resident — had a concealed carry permit.

The detection of the firearm is the first of the year at the Madison airport, according to TSA. In 2021, seven firearms were detected at the airport.

Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said it’s important for gun owners to be sure of where their firearm is before heading to the airport.

“Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search,” Lendvay said.

The penalty for traveling with a loaded firearm could be a fine of up to $13,910 per violation per person, according to TSA. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun to the security checkpoint is $4,100, the organization stated.

Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms, but only if they are inside checked baggage, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details about how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Passengers may also check with their airline, as they may have more specific requirements regarding policy on firearms.

