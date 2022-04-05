Wet Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wet weather returns tonight, and it will be with us as we move through the second half of the week. Developing low pressure and cold front move in our direction tonight. That will bring steady rain as we move through tonight with an isolated storm possible. Overnight lows into the lower 40s. That rain wraps up early Wednesday with a break in the action midday as highs climb to the lower 50s. Another round of wet weather returns Wednesday night and Thursday as colder air rushes in.

The low pressure becomes cut-off and brings periods of moisture Thursday and Friday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow with perhaps a quick dusting of snow in the heavier snow showers. Total moisture through the end of the week will be in the half to one inch range with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

This system finally pushes out for the weekend, although clouds will be a little more stubborn. Heading into next week, a storm system stalls out near the area. This will likely lead to a huge temperature spread around the region with highs ranging from the 50s to the 70s.

