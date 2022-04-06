Average COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rising slowly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases rose above 400 for the first time in nearly a month, but that’s still the lowest it’s been since last summer.

An update to the state Department of Health Services dashboard Tuesday shows Wisconsin’s average number of new cases rose to 401 Tuesday as 431 new cases were confirmed.

The seven-day rolling average has been rising for eight straight days. The climb has been tedious though, as the average on March 27 was just at 317 cases.

The current rolling average is also far less than it was at the start of the year, when a data backlog contributed to the already high number of cases being reported. At its all-time peak on Jan. 19, the seven-day rolling average reached 18,797.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,394,673 cases have been recorded in Wisconsin.

DHS confirmed 11 deaths in the past 30 days related to COVID-19 or complications of the virus, according to the dashboard. The statewide death toll rose to 12,815.

Data on the agency’s vaccine page show 64.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% have completed their vaccine series. Just over one-third of residents have also received their booster or an additional dose.

So far this week, 1,975 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites. Over 9.1 million have been given out, to date.

