Beloit City Council prohibits sale of certain animals at pet stores

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite a lack of pet stores in Beloit, the city council passed an ordinance banning the sale of any cats, dogs or rabbits at them.

The City of Beloit posted on Facebook Tuesday that the council unanimously passed the ordinance, noting that it does not affect any existing businesses. The goal of passing it is to reduce demand for puppy and kitten mills.

Illinois already has a statewide regulation in place that bans the commercial sale of cats and dogs. Given its closeness to the Illinois state line, the city argued it could have been at risk for unregulated breeders to access the community.

The city explained that puppy and kitten mills can come with issues, including over-breeding, minimal veterinary care and lack of adequate resources.

Those interested in getting a pet can still visit an animal rescue, shelter or reputable breeder who sells directly to the public.

The Humane Society of the United States reports that around 10,000 puppy mills produce over 2 million puppies per year.

