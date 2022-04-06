‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’ headed to Madison to discuss climate change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Please consider the following: ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’ is coming to Madison later this month to talk about climate change.

Nye will be hosting an hour long talk followed by a thirty minute Q&A session at 7 p.m. April 25 as a part of the Wisconsin Union’s Distinguished Lecture Series. The event was originally scheduled for April, 2020, but was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be at the Kohl Center and is free of charge to both University students and the general public. UW students can register for free tickets at 10 a.m. on April 11. Everyone else can get their tickets on April 13 at 10 a.m. You can register for the event here. The event will also be live-streamed here.

Those know Nye best for his science education show that ran from 1992-98. He’s written several science related children’s books. He’s also hosted three seasons of a science show on Netflix called “Bill Nye Saves the World.” He is the CEO of the Planetary Society, working with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

