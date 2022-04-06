Advertisement

Feds seek new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021,...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021, in Tahlequah, Okla. The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the report will come out next month.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Federal officials are looking for suggestions from the public on new monikers for nearly 30 geographic features in Wisconsin with names they’ve declared derogatory to American Indians.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November declaring a term used in these titles as derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.

The task force has identified 28 features in Wisconsin that need new names.

A spreadsheet listing them can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

The agency will take naming suggestions from the public through April 25.

