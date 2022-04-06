Advertisement

Gov. Evers to give $15 million to Wisconsin Schools for kids mental health

Kids mental health
Kids mental health(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers pledges to disperse 15 million dollars to almost every public school district across Wisconsin, resulting in at least $10,000 per school.

The money comes from Gov. Evers, “Get Kids Ahead Initiative,” which seeks to help combat mental health problems in children.

According to Gov. Evers’s office, schools can use the money to hire and support mental health navigators, providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, or provide family assistance programs.

Gov. Evers said in statement that even before the pandemic started, there were problems with mental health declining in children. However, he noted that the pandemic made these issues significantly worse.

“These funds will go directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead,” Gov. Evers said.

This announcement from Gov. Evers office comes after Evers invested $5 million last week to make telehealth services more accessible for Wisconsinites.

