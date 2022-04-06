Hamilton tickets at the Overture Center go on sale Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Single tickets go on sale Thursday for Hamilton at the Overture Center for the Arts this fall.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Overture Center announced that those interested can go in-person or online at 11 a.m., or by calling at noon.

The show will go on from Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Seller explained that while it may be tempting to get tickets on any website, getting them on the Overture Center is the best option.

“There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through overture.org.”

Buyers can buy a maximum of eight tickets per account. Prices will range from $49 to $199. There will also be a select number of premium seats starting at $249, according to the Overture Center.

For a lucky group of r40, $10 seats will be offered in a lottery. The Overture Center noted that details about this will be given closer to the date of the shows.

Hamilton tells the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a musical that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.