Madison PD recover 7 shell casings after man allegedly fires gun in the air
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers recovered over half a dozen shell casings after a shots fired incident Tuesday night on the city’s north side after a man allegedly fired his gun into the air.
According to an incident report, callers told police that they saw four men walking around 8:55 p.m. down the 2700 block of Dryden Drive. One of them pulled out a gun and fired it into the air seven times.
Police stated the men were last seen running toward North Sherman Avenue near the Willy Street Co-op.
Officers found seven, 9-mm shell casings in the area of the shots fired incident.
MPD did not give a description of the suspects.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.