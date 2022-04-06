Madison PD recover 7 shell casings after man allegedly fires gun in the air

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers recovered over half a dozen shell casings after a shots fired incident Tuesday night on the city’s north side after a man allegedly fired his gun into the air.

According to an incident report, callers told police that they saw four men walking around 8:55 p.m. down the 2700 block of Dryden Drive. One of them pulled out a gun and fired it into the air seven times.

Police stated the men were last seen running toward North Sherman Avenue near the Willy Street Co-op.

Officers found seven, 9-mm shell casings in the area of the shots fired incident.

MPD did not give a description of the suspects.

