Advertisement

Madison PD recover 7 shell casings after man allegedly fires gun in the air

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers recovered over half a dozen shell casings after a shots fired incident Tuesday night on the city’s north side after a man allegedly fired his gun into the air.

According to an incident report, callers told police that they saw four men walking around 8:55 p.m. down the 2700 block of Dryden Drive. One of them pulled out a gun and fired it into the air seven times.

Police stated the men were last seen running toward North Sherman Avenue near the Willy Street Co-op.

Officers found seven, 9-mm shell casings in the area of the shots fired incident.

MPD did not give a description of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical
Hamilton tickets at the Overture Center go on sale Thursday
NBC15 won nine Eric Sevareid awards this year.
WMTV wins 9 Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence
MMSD school board candidates differ on opinion of school resource officers
Winning MMSD Board candidate in favor of returning School Resource Officers to high schools
Portage residents elect new mayor