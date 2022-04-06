Madison police search for answers on second car in homicide case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects are behind bars, but the case is not yet closed in last week’s daytime homicide across the street from the police station.

“There’s no public safety risk to this person,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday, referring to the driver of a maroon Chevy Impala.

The Impala was mentioned in a criminal complaint in the homicide case of Dwayne Collins, Jr.. The document states it moved alongside the suspects’ Ford Explorer prior to the shooting and, after it, fled the scene.

Barnes continued, “That person appears to have some relationship, we think, with the shooter. We don’t know what that relationship is at this time.”

The complaint cited a detective speaking about the Impala: “[It] appeared to be coordinating with the Explorer based on the movement of both vehicles around the jail area for the approximate 40 minutes before the shooting.”

It continued, “It appeared that both vehicles had been performing surveillance on the jail in anticipation of [Collins] exiting the jail.”

Demone Cummins was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Amond Galtney was charged with first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Wednesday morning, MPD said officers are hoping to speak with the driver of the Impala.

Barnes said he does not know how many people were in the car, though the car itself was retrieved by officers.

Cummins appeared in court Tuesday, but the initial appearance for Galtney was not set upon NBC15′s request for information Wednesday morning.

