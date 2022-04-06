Advertisement

Marquette Co. deputy arrested after video alleges he solicited sex acts from minor

(Arizona's Family)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marquette Co. deputy has been fired and arrested after a video surfaced on YouTube that claimed to show him soliciting sexual activities from an underage individual, the Sheriff’s Office revealed.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Travis Bittelman was arrested earlier that day on allegations that he “was engaging in potentially inappropriate sexual behavior.” However, the statement did not indicate the specific counts against him.

“These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about,” the statement read. “The Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and the safety of our community.”

It described the investigation as multi-faceted and noted that the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office is conducting an external criminal investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. While that is happening, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own internal review.

The results of the internal review will be released after they are completed, the Sheriff’s Office pledged.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

A wet period over the next several days.
Rain Redeveloping this Afternoon
Different types of flooding can impact this part of the country.
SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK - Flooding
Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical
Hamilton tickets at the Overture Center go on sale Thursday
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison PD recover 7 shell casings after man allegedly fires gun in the air