Marquette Co. deputy arrested after video alleges he solicited sex acts from minor

MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marquette Co. deputy has been fired and arrested after a video surfaced on YouTube that claimed to show him soliciting sexual activities from an underage individual, the Sheriff’s Office revealed.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Travis Bittelman was arrested earlier that day on allegations that he “was engaging in potentially inappropriate sexual behavior.” However, the statement did not indicate the specific counts against him.

“These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about,” the statement read. “The Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and the safety of our community.”

It described the investigation as multi-faceted and noted that the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office is conducting an external criminal investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. While that is happening, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own internal review.

The results of the internal review will be released after they are completed, the Sheriff’s Office pledged.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477 (TIPS).

