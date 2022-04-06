New “Pogie the Yogie” series helps kids explore movement, feelings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new yoga program for kids... taking them on an adventure as they move!

During the early days of the pandemic, Corinna Crade was struggling to find a yoga series for her three children. Crade, a producer, decided to create her own.

She gave her yoga-teaching husband, Patrick Cunningham, a gift box with a t-shirt inside that said “Pogie the Yogie.” When he asked Crade who “Pogie the Yogie” was, she responded, “You are!” — and thus, “Pogie the Yogie” was born.

NBC15 had the chance to sit down with the couple behind “Pogie the Yogie,” who released a YouTube series dubbed “The Adventures of Pogie the Yogie” on Monday.

To learn more about the adventures of “Pogie the Yogie,” visit their website.

To see “Pogie the Yogie” live in person, join him at the Madison Children’s Museum. On the museum rooftop, the weekend of May 7th and 8th, Pogie will lead kids through a yoga sequence inspired by places and activities in the museum! Then families can explore the museum together and find the spots that inspired the sequence. Once they find them all, they can turn in their results at the front desk for a Pogie Prize.

