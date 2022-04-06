Advertisement

Overture Center to host annual blood drive

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public is welcomed to the Overture Hall Lobby at the end of the month for the Overture Center’s annual blood drive.

According to the the Overture Center, the event will take place in hall’s lobby on Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are proud to support the American Red Cross by hosting a blood drive at Overture Center, making it more convenient for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives,” Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer said. “The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational.”

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online at https://www.overture.org/events/blood-drive.

The center hosted the event last year after being closed for over 400 days.

